Madison County Sheriff's Department investigating possible police impersonator

According to police, the man in the photo represented himself as a police officer to a group of juveniles.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Detectives with the Madison County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible police impersonator.

The department shared a photo of a man in what appears to be a police uniform on Facebook.

According to police, the man in the photo represented himself as a police officer to a group of juveniles. It allegedly happened in a neighborhood east of Pendleton last weekend.

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact Lt. Dwiggins at 765-646-4025 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

*PLEASE SHARE* Detectives at the Madison County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible police impersonator. ... Posted by Madison County Sheriff on Wednesday, August 25, 2021