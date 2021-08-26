Madison County Sheriff's Department investigating possible police impersonator

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Detectives with the Madison County Sheriff's Department are investigating a possible police impersonator.
The department shared a photo of a man in what appears to be a police uniform on Facebook.
According to police, the man in the photo represented himself as a police officer to a group of juveniles. It allegedly happened in a neighborhood east of Pendleton last weekend.
Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to contact Lt. Dwiggins at 765-646-4025 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
