Madison County councilman charged with child seduction, child porn

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County councilman is facing charges for child seduction and child porn after an Indiana State Police investigation.

An ISP investigation that started in August revealed 52-year-old Steve Sumner allegedly engaged in child seduction with a minor under the age of 16. ISP also says Sumner possessed child pornography.

Interviews with multiple witnesses led police to obtaining Sumner's electronic devices, which had child porn on them. Sumner turned himself in to the Madison County Jail Monday afternoon. He is being held on bond and facing two charges: