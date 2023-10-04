Discovery of murder conviction ends plea agreement for Madison County man accused of child sex crimes

Michael J. Cox was convicted in 1983 in the death of Ruth Heaton in Anderson.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A judge stopped a plea agreement in a child sex crimes case after prosecutors discovered the suspect was convicted of murder in 1983.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Bulletin, the request to withdraw the plea agreement for Michael J. Cox was granted on Oct. 4.

The prosecutor said Cox's murder conviction had not been listed in the computer data system his office uses. Once it was discovered, the prosecutor asked to withdraw the plea agreement.

Cox was arrested and charged in 2021 with promotion of child sex trafficking, child solicitation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and dissemination of material harmful to minors. He was accused of giving boys money, alcohol and marijuana in exchange for sex acts. One of the alleged victims said Cox had cameras and videos of another boy on his phone.

In July, he took a plea deal and pled guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dissemination of material harmful to minors.

But prosecutors learned Cox was convicted in 1983 in the death of Ruth Heaton in Anderson. He was originally sentenced to life in prison, but the sentence was changed to 40 years. He served 17 years in prison and then another seven years on probation.