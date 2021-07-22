Police looking for SUV involved in hit-and-run incident in Anderson

The white SUV struck a pickup in a parking lot off Scatterfield Road on Wednesday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Madison County are asking for the public's help in locating an SUV that was caught on camera as it was involved in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday on the northeast side of Anderson.

The white SUV struck a pickup truck in the parking lot of Reeder Heating and Air Conditioning at 2200 North Scatterfield Road in Anderson, then drove off.

The incident was captured on video and shared on the Madison County Sheriff's Facebook page.

The sheriff's office also shared a still image, providing a closer look at the white SUV.