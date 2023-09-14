Machine gun conversion device trafficker federally sentenced

The U.S. Attorney's Office says these devices turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.

INDIANAPOLIS — Micah Moore was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison for making homemade machine gun conversion devices using a 3D printer at his Indianapolis home. The 31-year-old was arrested in July 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says these devices turn a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic machine gun.

"Unfortunately, a 3D printer and some time looking at things on the internet that are not helpful and you're starting to make illegal machine guns at home," said Zachary Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. "Because the barriers for entry are so low, we're seeing more and more people engaging in these crimes and then seeking to profit from them with utter disregard for the safety of the community. "

Myers said there are two primary ways people are getting their hands on these devices, making them and purchasing them from out of the country.

"The devices are so cheap, so widely available and they're so small, a lot of the things you hear, for instance, in the crisis with fentanyl," said Myers. "That combination of significant supply overseas and then the ease with which somebody can be violating the law by doing this at home. Naturally, more and more of these are being manufactured."

Law enforcement says machine gun conversion devices are illegal, even if they're not attached to the gun. Getting caught with one could land you in state and federal court.

"Every time you manufacture one of these, you are making it more likely that ATF, FBI, IMPD, some law enforcement agency is going to knock at your door and you're going to walk away in handcuffs," said Myers. "It's not worth it."