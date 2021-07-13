Woman fatally shot on west side of Indianapolis identified

The coroner's office said Latisha Burnett died of a gunshot wound and that her death was a "probable homicide."

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating the death of a woman on the west side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Officers found the adult female in the 1200 block of Luett Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday, suffering from apparent trauma. Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

An autopsy later determined the woman died from at least one gunshot wound. The coroner's office has identified her as 43-year-old Latisha Burnett and ruled her death a probable homicide.