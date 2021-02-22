x
Man with active warrant for attempted murder arrested in Fishers

Corvonte Lynum, of Louisville, was pulled over for speeding in Fishers when police discovered a warrant for his arrest.
Credit: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Corvonte Lynum

FISHERS, Ind. — A Kentucky man is in jail in Hamilton County, Indiana after officers found an active warrant for his arrest during a traffic stop.

Corvonte Lynum, of Louisville, was traveling on Interstate 69 near 96th Street Saturday morning when an Indiana State Police trooper pulled him over for 86 mph in a 65 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the trooper discovered Lynum, 25, had multiple active warrants — including one  for attempted murder — out of Kentucky.

When police searched the car, they found two loaded handguns and arrested him for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Lynum is in the Hamilton County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

    

