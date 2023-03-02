Indiana man arrested for 1989 murder of Georgia woman

Police in Washington, Indiana arrested 59-year-old Larry Padgett of Loogootee for the 1989 murder of 23-year-old Mary Willfong.

WASHINGTON, Ind. — A southern Indiana man was arrested Wednesday for the murder of a woman in Georgia more than 30 years ago.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Willfong's body was found near Interstate 75 by deer hunters on Nov. 21, 1989. An autopsy later determined she had been sexually assaulted, and her cause of death had been strangulation.

An investigation was able to pinpoint her last known location as Forest Park, where she had been seen at the local farmer's market getting into a tractor-trailer with a white man. The sheriff's office said that at the time, a number of suspects were interviewed and gave DNA samples, but none of those samples matched, and the trail went cold.

**33 Year Old Cold Case Murder Arrest** On Tuesday, November 21st, 1989, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was... Posted by Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Georgia on Thursday, March 2, 2023

Marked closed and unsolved, the case was eventually reopened in 2019.

A sheriff's office investigator, Marc Mansfield, "took the original evidence and re-submitted it to the GBI crime lab due to new technology." He also took the evidence to Miami for a genealogy trace.

The re-opened investigation led investigators to a suspect in Indiana. With the help of local authorities here, further DNA evidence was collected and matched to DNA taken from Willfong's body.