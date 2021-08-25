Logansport man gets 50 years for crash that killed two Cass County teenagers

The sentencing of Treundon Johnson came as part of a plea agreement.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Treundon Johnson was sentenced to 50 years for a 2018 crash that killed two Cass County teenagers.

According to the Kokomo Tribune, Johnson pleaded guilty to 10 charges as part of a plea agreement. The charges included: two counts of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances causing death; three counts of operating while intoxicated with controlled substances causing serious bodily injury; two counts of driving while suspended resulting in death; and three counts of driving while suspended resulting in serious bodily injury.

Johnson also pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a habitual vehicular substance offender.

On Nov. 18, 2018, Howard County deputies were called to the intersection at US 35 and CR 80 West for reports of a crash involving injuries around 2 a.m.

Investigators found a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Johnson had crossed center and struck a 2011 Kia Soul driven by 18-year-old Elizabeth Smith.

Smith also had four juveniles, ages 16 to 17, in her vehicle at the time of the crash. The two teens who died in the crash were 16-year-old Auden Myers and 17-year-old Haley Begley.

Begley's mother testified at Johnson's sentencing.

“It will forever be the worst day of my life,” said Carrie Cassidy. “Haley was our princess, the sweetest and most precious child.”

She told the court the teenagers had been out celebrating Smith's birthday.

“She was looking forward to so many milestones,” Cassidy said. “She was robbed, and so were we … My daughter died alone without any family and friends to comfort her … There will forever be an empty chair at the table … My life has been ripped out.”

According to the Kokomo Tribune, Jeff Myers, Auden’s father, also took the stand at the sentencing.

“It took my soul,” Myers said. “I’m just asking you (the court) to do the right thing.”

Johnson's 50-year sentence includes serving 28 years in prison.