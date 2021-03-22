Local property investor arrested for illegal business activity

A local real estate investor is in trouble with police again after he was arrested on felony charges.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's an upsetting discovery on Indy's northwest side as charges are filed in an investigation centered around real estate sales.

A local real estate investor is in trouble with police again after he was arrested on felony charges which labels some of his behavior as illegal business activities.

Dujuan Morgan faces 10 felony counts from the Marion County Prosecutor. But prosecutors allege his criminal history goes well beyond that.

Investigators tell 13News, Morgan has a long list of properties near the 30th Street and MLK area bought through a city contractor for as little as $1 and sold for thousands. They allege that he has even gone as far as hiding funds by using his business to launder money.

Court documents outline the investigation in the business practices of Dujuan Morgan. Detective Captain Chris Boomershine arrested Morgan on the 10 felony charges.

"I could not have done this thorough investigation without the help of our law enforcement partners," Detective Boomershine said. "He has engaged in multiple business ventures where he has committed crimes in the process of doing that and most of those crimes included money laundering. I have heard from people in the community who have become afraid of Dujuan Morgan and the criminal element he brings to the northwest area of our city."

Morgan's charges include welfare fraud, failure to remit taxes and corrupt business influence. What's worse is that investigators allege many of his property investments in the MLK Boulevard area are linked to violent crimes that have left many people in the area intimidated by Morgan.

Much of the crime, police allege, Morgan is responsible for directly or indirectly happens near Megan Rush's home. She's lived in the 29th and MLK area for about a year.

Now, she is looking for another place to call home because of the dangerous crimes she says happens in the area.

"I agree, you want people in the neighborhood that bring the good and not the bad," Rush said. "The gunshots definitely get bad, the violence, the drugs, so I stay in my house after it gets dark."

Morgan obtained some of his properties through city contractor Renew Indianapolis.

Their mission is to revitalize neighborhoods through affordable housing and foster small business development. But court documents say it's been anything but when it comes to Morgan's business transactions looked at by several law enforcement agencies.

"You'll see parts by Noblesville Police Department, The FBI Safe Streets and members of IMPD," Detective Boomershine said.

Boomershine hopes the Morgan case will spark accountability to property sales in vulnerable neighborhoods, especially those already battling high crime stats.

The MLK & West 30th Street corridor is struggling for home ownership and business investments. It's one of the areas in Indianapolis where you can look in almost every direction and see boarded up houses. That comes as no surprise to Rush who has seen the worst of the worse violence.

"When you get to the side streets near Martin Luther King, it gets pretty rough over here," Rush said.

Marion County Judge Sheila Carlisle set a $30,000 surety bond for Morgan and then scheduled a virtual initial hearing for March 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

According to Boomershine, during an arrest last October, metro officers found Morgan in possession of a weapon and drugs.