2 women arrested after stolen cemetery items found at Greene County home

LINTON, Ind. — Two Greene County women were arrested Wednesday after items stolen from multiple cemeteries were found at their home.

Greene County sheriff's deputies went to a rural Linton home for a welfare check and found items outside that were similar to those that had been reported stolen from multiple cemeteries in and around Greene County.

Investigators learned two women who lived at the home, later identified as 36-year-old Amanda Porter and 63-year-old Phyllis Porter, had outstanding arrest warrants in multiple counties.

Police confirmed some of the items at the home were the same ones that were stolen from a cemetery in Linton.

The women were arrested for their outstanding warrants. Charges related to the cemetery thefts are currently pending.

Linton is roughly 90 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.