'It should be safe' | Residents of Indy apartment complex plead for end to ongoing gun violence

A man and a teenage boy were wounded in a shooting early Thursday at The Life at Belhaven Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thursday morning in Indianapolis, as seven people were shot at three locations within about 30 minutes.

Shattered glass, bullet-riddled cars and leftover crime tape is what neighbors like Kim Wessels, living in and near The Life at Belhaven Place Apartments, woke up to after shootings at the complex injured two people, including a teenage boy.

"It woke me up. 'What is going on? Is there a war?'" Wessels said.

Mirtala Cooley lives in an apartment near where the shootings happened. She said what happened last night is an example of what happens all the time there.

"I have six kids, and the first thing they learned when they moved in here is, 'When you hear gunshots, duck,'" Cooley said.

That's something she never thought she would have to teach her children when she decided to move into these apartments almost two years ago. They moved there because it was the only affordable place she could find in a good school district.

"Nightly, there are sounds of gunshots going off. It's almost always you hear cops coming in here. It's nightly. I mean if there is a night we don't hear it, it's unusual," Cooley said.

The teenage boy was hit in the foot by a stray bullet while he was sleeping Thursday morning. The other person injured was Cooley's neighbor.

"That's a scary thing. This person was just trying to walk back and got caught in the crossfire. They weren't doing anything wrong. That's terrifying. That's something no one should have to deal with in their home area," Cooley said.

Cooley is hoping to move her family away from The Life at Belhaven Place Apartments but is struggling to find an affordable place. Until then, she hopes the city or the apartment management will do more to keep the people there safe.

"We pay money to live here. It should be safe. We should be allowed to safely have our children out in our front yard and not have to worry about things like what happened last night happening. Unfortunately, we can't," Cooley said.