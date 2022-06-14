License plate readers help catch Indy attempted murder suspect in Tennessee

Maceo Roberts, 23, is facing charges of attempted murder and robbery in the shooting of a 41-year-old man in April.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — IMPD said license plate reader cameras helped catch a man in Tennessee who was wanted for attempted murder in Indianapolis.

Police were called to the Budget Inn at 6850 E. 21st Street, just west of Shadeland Avenue and found the victim. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses helped police develop Roberts as a suspect. Police believed Roberts had run to Tennessee and alerted officers in Memphis.