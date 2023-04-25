Lebanon teen sentenced for social media threat

Kenneth Getch was originally arrested on a warrant for intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

LEBANON, Indiana — A Lebanon teenager pleaded guilty April 21 to intimidation for allegedly making threats on social media.

Kenneth Getch, who was a Lebanon High School student at the time of the incident, was sentenced to 40 days. According to The Lebanon Reporter, the judge suspended the sentence - excluding the 4 days he spent in jail after his arrest - and ordered him to serve 32 days of supervised probation and pay $250 in court costs and fines.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they were made aware of the threat this past October. Investigators said the threat was reportedly made against an unidentified person or people at Western Boone High School.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department and Lebanon School Corporation Police Department joined the investigation and interviewed Getch and determined there was no immediate threat to anyone at Western Boone.

Getch was given a trespass warning for the Western Boone School Corporation.