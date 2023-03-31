x
Person hospitalized after Lebanon shooting

A male victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.
LEBANON, Ind. — One person was transported to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Lebanon Friday morning, police said.

Around 6 a.m., Lebanon officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Evans Street, northeast of West Noble and South Lebanon streets.

There they found a male on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital and was undergoing surgery Friday morning, police said.

A female was transported to the Lebanon Police Department to be interviewed.

In a statement, Lebanon police described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said there was no concern for public safety.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

