Lebanon man sentenced to 45 years for child molesting

LEBANON, Indiana — Rodney Maxwell Perry, 33, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on two counts of child molest.

Perry was found guilty in May of abusing an 8-year-old child. The abuse happened between 2016 and 2019.

“Today’s sentence would not have been possible without the incredible courage and strength of the young child who came forward and told the jury about the sexual abuse endured. The victim and our community are safer knowing that this defendant will be serving the next 45 years in prison,” said Heidi Jennings, special victim’s prosecutor.