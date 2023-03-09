Lebanon man charged with sex crimes involving minors

Douglas Gibson, 38, was indicted by a federal grand jury on five counts.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lebanon man could face more than 100 years in prison after he was charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

A federal grand jury indicted 38-year-old Douglas Gibson on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one county of sexual exploitation of a minor by a registered sex offender, one count of distribution of child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, on Aug. 3, 2021, the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from an instant messaging app alerting them to an account that had shared child sexual abuse images.

Investigators traced the account back to Gibson, and a search of his home uncovered many files containing young children engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Additional investigation found that Gibson allegedly secretly recorded a child by hiding video cameras in vents and distributed images to others.

Gibson could face up to 135 years in prison if convicted on all counts, the DOJ said. A federal district court judge will determine the sentence.