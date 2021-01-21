Lebanon High School band director charged with child solicitation

Police learned Brian Joseph Boyer had sexually explicit conversations on a social media app with three people he believed were girls between the ages of 13-15.

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon High School band director has been charged with child solicitation.

Brian Joseph Boyer, 39, was arrested Friday, Jan. 15 after he allegedly attempted to meet up with an underage girl on school property.

According to court documents with information from the Lebanon Police Department, officers were told that two people were at the Lebanon Schools Administration building wanting to file a complaint on a teacher.

Officers spoke to the individuals who had already met with Boyer at Lebanon High School.

The individuals said they were part of a group called Predator Catchers of Indiana, and they were at the school to confront Boyer after posing online as an underage female.

According to court documents, one individual with the group pretended to be a 14-year-old girl on the social media app Kik and began communicating with Boyer.

Lebanon Police obtained the conversations between Boyer, posing as "Alex Ward" on the app, and the individual pretending to be the 14-year-old girl.

According to court documents, Boyer asked for the girl's "ASL," which investigators say is asking for her age, sex and location. She responded with "14, F, Muncie."

Next, the two exchanged fully-clothed photos, and Boyer invited her to meet him at the high school by going through the school's back door.

Boyer then allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to the supposed 14-year-old girl and gave her directions to meet him at the school.

After he was detained, a detective interviewed Boyer, who signed a waiver of rights form.

Boyer confirmed the details from the messages and that he was the person posing as Alex Ward on the app.

Boyer also told police he believed the girl he was communicating with was 14 years old, admitted to sending her sexually explicit messages and arranging a meeting at the school.

Further investigation and findings from Predator Catchers of Indiana determined Boyer also attempted to talk with two other girls, who posed as 13 and 15-year-olds, but were actually individuals from Predator Catchers of Indiana.

In messages with the supposed 13-year-old, Boyer asked, "Any sexual activity?" The person responded with, "nothing at all yet, kissed."

Then, Boyer responded with, "Surely you've had some fantasies, to which the supposed 13-year-old girl said, "Not really. Kind of sheltered."

According to court documents, Boyer responded by suggesting they meet for sexual activity.

During his conversation with the supposed 15-year-old girl, Boyer allegedly asked her, "You ever find any of your HS teachers attractive?," then he posted "HS girls are so hot” and “You know what would also be hot? You sneaking to my school and crawling under my desk.”

Boyer was arrested and transferred to Boone County Jail after the interview with the detective.

The district said Boyer was placed on administrative leave immediately upon learning of his alleged misconduct.

Boyer has been employed as a band teacher at Lebanon High School since July 2019.

The district said the charge did not involve any students at Lebanon Community School Corporation, and administrators have not received any reports of misconduct involving their students.