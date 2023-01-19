Man sentenced for killing Lt. Aaron Allan appeals conviction

Lawyers for Jason Brown say investigators didn't take an initial blood sample and that a urine sample wasn't collected until 19 days after Allan was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — The man convicted of killing Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan wants his verdict overturned.

Lawyers for Jason Brown filed court documents to appeal his conviction. They say investigators didn't take an initial blood sample and that a urine sample wasn't collected until 19 days after Allan was killed.

Brown's attorneys argue prosecutors relied on that sample in their case against Brown, but think it never should've been used in court.

Allan was responding to a crash when he was shot and killed on July 27, 2017.

Defense attorneys say Brown was hurt in the wreck, unaware of what was going on and thought Allan was just a man trying to get into the car. They argue the shooting was essentially self-defense and want Brown's conviction reduced to voluntary manslaughter.