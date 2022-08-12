Man critically injured after girlfriend shoots him in Lawrence Walmart parking lot

The incident happened in the parking lot around 9:30 a.m.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lawrence Walmart Friday morning.

Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot outside of the Walmart, located at 10735 Pendleton Pike, near North German Church Road, around 9:30 a.m.

Police told 13News a woman shot her boyfriend while they were in a vehicle in the parking lot.

The man was taken a hospital in critical condition, and police took the woman into custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.