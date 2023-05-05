Lawrence Township teacher among dozens arrested in April child solicitation sting

School administrators say Mekhi Lewis is no longer a teacher at the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology and will be fired.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Township schools are working to fire a teacher after he was arrested as part of a child solicitation investigation.

Mekhi Lewis, 23, was one of 32 people arrested in the three-day operation in Johnson County last month. He was arrested on a felony charge of child solicitation and a misdemeanor count of making an unlawful preposition.

Lawrence Township school administrators told 13News at the time of his arrest, Lewis was a teacher at the McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology. Officials could not comment on the specifics of the case, but said Lewis has not returned to the classroom and the process to terminate his employment has begun.