1 critically injured after shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lawrence on Friday.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Sadlier Drive shortly after noon.
Police arrived to find a person shot inside a car.
Medics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said preliminary information suggested the shooting may be the result of a robbery.
Police have not released any suspect information.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
