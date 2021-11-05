1 critically injured after shooting in Lawrence

Police said the shooting happened Friday near the intersection of 46th Street and Sadlier Drive.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Lawrence on Friday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Sadlier Drive shortly after noon.

Police arrived to find a person shot inside a car.

Medics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said preliminary information suggested the shooting may be the result of a robbery.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.