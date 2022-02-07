Lawrence Police searching for driver who left the scene of a deadly crash

The crash occurred Friday night at 11 p.m. at the intersection of

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating a Friday night crash that left one driver dead and investigators searching for the other driver, who left the scene.

Police were called just before 11 p.m. to the intersection of East 46th Street and Post Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and passenger car.

The driver of the car died at the hospital. His name has not been shared by authorities.

Crash investigators determined that the red pickup truck was traveling southbound on Post Road when it struck the northbound passenger car as it was turning to head west on 46th Street.

The driver of the red pickup truck ran from the scene, according to police, who had not been able to identify that person as of early Saturday morning.

Investigators have not established what other factors may have contributed to the crash.