Lawrence police investigate shooting at gas station

A man is in critical condition after being shot at a gas station Friday morning.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a Lawrence gas station Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at the BP Connect near Pendleton Pike and Sunnyside Road.

Medics transported the man to Methodist hospital in critical condition. Police said the victim had at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and detectives do not believe the shooting was random.