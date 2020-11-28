Lawrence Police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting

Officers found a man shot near 50th Street and Franklin Road this morning. He died at the hospital.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.

Police say shortly before 530 a.m. officer were called to 50th Street and Franklin Road on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and died there.

Witnesses told detectives the man lives in the area and was seen sitting in a car with others before shots were heard.

Police have not shared the man's identity.

Detectives have no description of the car.