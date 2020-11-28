Lawrence Police investigate deadly Saturday morning shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.
Police say shortly before 530 a.m. officer were called to 50th Street and Franklin Road on a report of a person down.
Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and died there.
Witnesses told detectives the man lives in the area and was seen sitting in a car with others before shots were heard.
Police have not shared the man's identity.
Detectives have no description of the car.
If you have information about this shooting, you should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-(TIPS).