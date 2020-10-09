Lawrence Police adds former social worker to head up crime prevention

Lisa Harvey hopes to make an impact on Lawrence families, especially young people, whom she challenged to get involved and to get their education.

The Lawrence Police Department just added a new crime fighter to their team to help make the city a safer place to work and live.

Lisa Harvey is on her third day on the job as the department's director of crime prevention. She told 13News she has high hopes of making Lawrence more crime-free, with a few action items already under her hat.

"I do have some ideas of where I want to start," she said about what may be the biggest job of her life.

The Lawrence Police Department hired Harvey over several candidates. While the police chief got the OK to hire for the position earlier this year, the coronavirus pandemic slowed things down.

"I will be going out, communicating with individuals, for example, people in low-income housing areas, communicating with local businesses to talk with them about crime prevention. Part of my job will also be figuring out how can we decrease crime in the local areas."

Lawrence has seen its share of violent crimes, like the unsolved murder of Aaron Grice at the Canterbury House Apartments in 2018. Reducing crime around the busy 42nd Street and Post Road area has been a longtime focus for law enforcement.

Harvey is a social worker by trade with two master's degrees. Harvey hopes to make an impact on Lawrence families, especially young people, whom she challenged to get involved and to get their education, no matter what challenges come their way. Harvey believes education is one of the key factors to not only a better life, but also a safer community.

"I would say my message to the young people in Lawrence would be to encourage them to stay in school, encourage them to talk to individuals and ask questions regarding, whether it be crime, regarding life issues, regarding life skills, regarding employment," said Harvey.

Her job won't be easy as 1, 2, 3. Harvey will have to gain the trust of the community to join her and law enforcement so they can be all on the same page. But after working in social services for so many years, she is up for the challenge. She is ready to help address the issues that some of the community members face on a daily basis and brings expertise to the table that many law enforcement officers don't have as part of their own formal education and training.

"She already hit the ground running," said Lawrence Police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

Woodruff believes Harvey will not only impact the officer-community relationship, but also the hot spots for crime where they are working to improve.

"There are also a lot of good things that are happening in the 42nd and Post area. There is more that needs to be done. There is more work and it's ongoing," said Woodruff.