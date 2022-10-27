BREAKING: Lawrence officers shoot suspect involved in chase

Lawrence PD tells 13News no officers were injured.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Officers shot a suspect at the end of a chase, the Lawrence Police Department told13News Thursday afternoon.

It happened near East 30th Street and North Shadeland Avenue around 3 p.m.

Lawrence PD told 13News no officers were injured. The suspect, a male, was shot at least once according to officers, but there was no information on their condition.

Shadeland Avenue will be closed between East 30th and East 38th Streets during the investigation.