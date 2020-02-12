Lawrence PD asking anyone with information to come forward in deadly shooting case

The fatal shooting happened outside a man's home at 50th Street and Franklin Road over the Thanksgiving weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man killed outside his home in Lawrence is pleading for the public's help bringing the shooter to justice.

Officers say there is new information as the investigation continues.

The family of Jeremy Seldomridge want his killer caught and to fully understand the pain caused to the victim's family and friends.

The fatal shooting happened outside Seldomridge's home at 50th Street and Franklin Road over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff at the Lawrence Police Department told 13News detectives have not stop following up on every possible lead since the incident.

"The shots occurred in the street on 50th and we did find shell casings here in the middle of the street," Woodruff said.

Woodruff explained that around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, Seldomridge looked out the window after hearing noise outside. It lead to Seldomridge exiting his home to either confront someone outside or at least have a conversation.

While talking with people inside a car, Jeremy suffered fatal gunshot wounds. The vehicle, which a witness could only describe as a small car, left eastbound on 50th Street and then southbound on Franklin Road.

"Something prompted him to come out, something he saw or heard and sadly he wound up losing his life," Woodruff said.

The shooting has left his family not only confused why anyone would harm him but also concerned about their own safety.

As part of the investigation, LPD detectives checked several nearby businesses for surveillance video that may help identify a vehicle or people in the area that time of the morning. After canvassing the neighborhood, detectives also want people to check their own home security cameras for clues.

"We want people to review their video from 5 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. or so from Saturday morning, check it out to see if you see something that stands out to you," Woodruff said.

Shell casings collected by the crime lab were left behind in the middle of the street not far from where Jeremy's family found him on the ground following the gunfire.

The results from the crime lab could help detectives piece together part of the puzzle surrounding the weapon used in the shooting.

"You never know what piece of the puzzle is going to put investigators on the right path," Woodruff said.

But nothing is more important to this case than a good tip from a witness.