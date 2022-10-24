Woman carjacked in Lawrence, left downtown after forced bank withdrawal

A woman told police a man forced himself into her car and drove her to two banks, forcing her to withdraw cash.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police in Lawrence are searching for the suspect in a reported carjacking and robbery.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a woman was leaving the Dollar Tree store in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike around 4:30 p.m. Monday when she said she was followed by an unknown man. Once in her vehicle, he ordered her to move into the passenger seat, then raised his shirt to display a gun in his waistband.

The woman moved into the passenger seat and the suspect got into the driver's seat. He drove the woman's car to a Huntington Bank drive-thru in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike to get her to make a withdrawal, but the branch was closed.

The man then drove to another Huntington Bank, this one at Arlington Avenue and East Washington Street in Indianapolis, where he ordered the woman to make a cash withdrawal. Once she got the money and handed it over to the man, he drove her to downtown Indianapolis and dropped her off.

The man drove off in the woman's silver Honda Pilot with an Indiana license plate VKJ294. The victim then contacted IMPD and told them what happened. When IMPD investigators learned the details of the initial crime, they reached out to Lawrence police, who are conducting the ongoing investigation.

The woman told police the man was in his late 40s or early 50s.