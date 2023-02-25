Lawrence County authorities investigating man's suspicious death

According to an incident release from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 reported a man's body discovered in the 1100 block of Lafayette Avenue. Officers who responded to the call discovered the man's death "did not appear to be from natural causes."



Lawrence County detectives, officers, command personnel, the Sheriff and the Chief Deputy all began to investigate and the Indiana State Police crime scene technicians were called in to help process the scene, which remains active for evidence collection.