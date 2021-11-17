Lawrence County deputies arrest carjacking suspect after multi-county chase

The suspect, Jerron D. Williams is facing multiple charges including auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Lawrence County deputies arrested a carjacking suspect after a chase through several counties.

The suspect, Jerron D. Williams, 37, is accused of stealing a truck out of Indianapolis Monday, Nov. 15. That truck was then involved in two hit-and-runs.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, people called the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saying the truck had gone into a median on State Road 37 and the driver tried to stop several cars before carjacking a Jeep.

The driver told police Williams stepped in front of her car and threatened to shoot her with what she thought was a sawed-off shotgun. She got out of the car and tried to get her husband's wheel chair out of the back, but said Williams stopped her. She instead had to pull her husband out of the passenger seat and the suspect drove off.

Deputies began chasing Williams through Lawrence, Orange and Crawford counties. Deputies said Williams managed to avoid spike strips several times and even swerved at a deputy almost hitting them. Williams did end up hitting a spike strip, but continued driving the Jeep on its rims until deputies were able to stop the vehicle south of Paoli.