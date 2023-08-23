Questions being asked about IMPD officer fatally shooting man during traffic stop

A day after edited bodycam video was released, questions into IMPD Ofc. Douglas Correll's actions are being asked after he fatally shot a man during a traffic stop.

INDIANAPOLIS — A day after edited body camera video was released, questions into IMPD Ofc. Douglas Correll's actions are still being asked after he shot and killed Gary Harrell running from a traffic stop earlier this month.

"Why did he have to shoot?" asked Rev. Antonio Alexander with Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis.

"There is nothing to suggest, from my perspective at this point, that the officer did anything inappropriate," said David Klinger, a former police officer and professor of criminology who watched the edited bodycam video.

"I'm quite curious, and I imagine the officer is quite curious, what in the world was Mr. Harrell thinking? What in the world was he doing? What was he trying to accomplish? If he merely wanted to escape and not get a ticket, all he had to do was run away," said Klinger. "Why grab the gun and run away?"

Alexander said critics of the officer's actions will wonder why Harrell was shot when he had his back to the officer.

"Folks will look at it from the standpoint of he was running away, and he was not posing an imminent threat, and that will be the biggest question," said Alexander.

"When they slowed the video down, I believe it's just before the officer fires. Mr. Harrell, he's running this way, and the gun is pointing back towards the officer," said Klinger. "I know that someone who's holding a pistol in their hand that way can easily fire, can easily pull the trigger."

Harrell's family said in part of a statement:

"What is undisputed from the video is that Gary had his back to Correll as he moved away from him. Gary never assaulted, or even touched, Correll. Officer Correll gave one command—‘Stop! Drop it!’—but failed to give Gary any time to comply before gunning him down."

"What's the purpose of giving orders if you're not allowed time to comply or not to comply?" asked Alexander.

Klinger told 13News officers don't need to give a verbal order in that circumstance.

"The reason that an officer would shoot, in general, is because he or she believes that his or her life, in a circumstance where there aren't any third parties where there's no citizen, that his or her life is in imminent jeopardy," said Klinger. "Someone running in a fashion where that gun is coming back, there is no obligation to give a verbal challenge when deadly force is being presented to you."

Correll's attorneys released a statement Wednesday evening, saying: