13-year-old Indiana girls facing charges for threatening students

Two girls face conspiracy to commit murder and intimidation charges for threats made against students of LaVille Jr./Sr. High School.
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Two teenage girls are facing charges for threats they made toward classmates at a northern Indiana school.

State police were contacted by administrators at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School around noon Friday when they became aware of a list of students' names that two students intended to harm at a school dance.

Police began an investigation that resulted in two 13-year-old girls being taken into custody for intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder. 

The girls were taken to the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

