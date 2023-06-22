8 suspects in custody during 'large-scale' arrest and search operation Thursday in Indianapolis

A spokesperson said there will be a press conference Friday, June 23 to share more information.

The ATF is leading the investigation of arrest and search operations, according to an ATF spokesperson.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will hold a press conference Friday, June 23 to share more information.

According to the spokesperson, the operation will be taking place at several locations across Indianapolis.

IMPD said they are conducting 14 raids in Indianapolis, as well as officers conducting two more in Arizona. So far, police have apprehended eight suspects in the Indianapolis area and one suspect in Arizona.

More arrests are expected throughout the day, according to IMPD.

While covering breaking news of a deadly shooting, a 13News crew heard a loud boom and followed a helicopter to the scene.