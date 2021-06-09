Detectives investigating after government laptops stolen from Indiana National Guard members

A handgun belonging to an Indiana National Guardsman is also missing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives who investigate thefts for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are trying to track down someone who stole a couple of government laptops. A handgun belonging to an Indiana National Guardsman is also missing.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, someone broke the windows of two personal vehicles belonging to members of the Indiana National Guard. They were attending an event at the Winding River Golf Course on Indy's southwest side.

The thief smashed the rear passenger window on a 2012 Ford and took a issued by the Indiana National Guard. The victim is also missing some rare military coins from his vehicle.

The other guardsman had the window of his Ford F-150 smashed, also losing his government-issued laptop. But investigators are also concerned the thief also stole the soldier's 9mm Smith & Wesson Handgun that was concealed in a bag inside the vehicle.

An Indiana National Guard captain doesn't believe the thief will be able to access any information on the stolen laptops.

IMPD investigators canvassed the area near the golf course to learn if people working or living in the area saw or heard anything suspicious. There is one report of a robbery in the area, which happened within an hour of the theft, on Kentucky Avenue. But so far, there is no evidence that has led investigators to believe the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the smash and grab can secretly call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.