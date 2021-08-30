'Lake Michigan Jane Doe' identified as 19-year-old pregnant woman, homicide investigation underway

Detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. They said an autopsy revealed she had several sharp force injuries on her body.

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois — Police have identified the body of a pregnant woman found in Lake Michigan more than a week after their post on social media asking for help identifying the woman went viral with tens of thousands of people sharing and commenting in hopes of providing closure to the woman's family.

The deceased woman, who the Lake County Sheriff's Office has been calling "Lake Michigan Jane Doe," was identified as 19-year-old Yarianna G. Wheeler who was living in Chicago but originally from the 3200 block of West Wilcox Street, Bellwood.

Wheeler's body was found in Lake Michigan on Aug. 15 by a fisherman who saw her body floating in the water about three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor and called for help.

She had been in the lake for seven to 12 days before she was found and authorities say she was six to seven months pregnant at the time of her death. She is believed to have gone into the lake anywhere from the northern Indiana shoreline to the northern Illinois shoreline.

Police, desperate to identify the woman, had a sketch artist draw her portrait and described the woman in detail in the hopes that someone would be able to identify her.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office in Illinois even posted her information and sketch on Facebook to ask for help from the public. The public quickly their call by sharing the post nearly 7,000 times in one day.

The sheriff's office said thanks to the due diligence of Lake County and surrounding area residents, sheriff’s detectives received dozens of tips as to the possible identity of ‘Lake Michigan Jane Doe.’

One of those tips led detectives to a missing 19-year-old woman who was residing in Chicago.

Detectives obtained the missing 19-year-old's dental records and had a forensic odonatologist compare them to ‘Lake Michigan Jane Doe’s’ teeth and jaw. Following the examination, the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed her identity.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. They said an autopsy revealed she had "several sharp force injuries on her body." The official cause of death is pending.