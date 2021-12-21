Teen arrested for having gun on school grounds in Lafayette

McCutcheon High School was on lockdown for about an hour and a half.

Lafayette police arrested a 15-year-old student Tuesday for having a handgun on school grounds.

Around 11 a.m., administrative staff at McCutcheon High School alerted a Tippecanoe County school resource officer that there was possibly a firearm on school grounds. The administration had received a photo showing a student holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Tippecanoe County sheriff's deputies searched the school for the student and the school went on lockdown — that happens when there is a threat outside the school building. During a lockdown, no one can leave or enter the school but classes inside continue as normal.

The student in the photo was found at home and arrested around 12:30 p.m., ending the lockdown at the school. The teen was taken to the Tippecanoe County juvenile center.

This incident is the latest in a string of juvenile arrests involving threats against schools or guns on school grounds in central Indiana.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Franklin police arrested a minor for threatening harm against Franklin Community Middle School. That same week, Fishers police arrested and charged two teens for making threats against Riverside Junior High School in two separate incidents.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old after finding three loaded guns in a car at Warren Central High School. The car also had ammunition in it. That incident was less than two weeks after another 16-year-old student was arrested at the school after police found a .40 caliber handgun.