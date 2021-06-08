Lafayette police investigating 49-year-old man's death

The coroner's office said there were no immediate signs of trauma on the 49-year-old man's body, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a 49-year-old man's death.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Schuyler Avenue, near Sagamore Parkway North, on Monday, June 7 around 11 a.m. on a report of a dead man inside the residence.

During the search, police found a dead man, who was later identified as Brian Duvall. The coroner's office said there were no immediate signs of trauma on the Duvall's body, and the cause of death is still under investigation.

According to police, 30-year-old Cody Bryant lives at the residence and was detained while a search warrant was obtained.

Police then arrested Bryant on charges of false informing, obstruction of justice, failure to report a dead body and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.