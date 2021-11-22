Lafayette police make arrest in school shooting threat

Police found two posts from two Snapchat accounts that listed several students as targets.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department arrested a middle school girl in a school shooting threat.

On Nov. 21, police were alerted to a shooting threat to Tecumseh Junior High School that was supposed to happen Monday.

Police found two posts from two Snapchat accounts that listed several students as targets.

Police then notified those listed in the threats and started working to track down the person who posted it. Officers were able to link a post to an email address that belonged to a junior high student.

Police then went and arrested the girl on a preliminary charge of intimidation.