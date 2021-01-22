Lafayette police investigating woman's killing

Police said around 8 a.m., they found a person of interest in the killing.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the killing of a woman early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Union Street for a woman with a medical issue. Responding officers found the woman dead from a gunshot. The woman's identity is not being released at this time.

Police said around 8 a.m., they found a person of interest in the killing. That person was found in the 200 block of Perrin Avenue. Police said they arrested the person of interest on an unrelated warrant and are holding them at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no danger for the public.