Lafayette police investigate double shooting

Police say a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old were shot in the 2400 block of Central Street on Friday.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a double shooting that left a teen and another man injured Friday night.

The Lafayette Police Department was called to the 2400 block of Central Street at 7:42 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, on a report of someone being shot.

They arrived to find two people who were injured. Nathan Oliver, 17, and Dalton Kirts, 22, both had been shot in the leg.

Lafayette police say officers immediately began helping the two men and "it was their on-scene efforts that prevented loss of life."

One of the men was taken to a local hospital, and the other was flown to an Indianapolis hospital. Both are now reportedly in stable condition.

Oliver and Kirts were sitting in a parked car when the shooting happened. Police say evidence suggests that multiple rounds were fired from a handgun and the car the two men were in had multiple bullet holes. A house in the 2300 block of Central Street also had a single bullet hole.

No other damages or injuries were reported.

The police department is in the process of investigating the shooting. However, detectives pointed out that they believe this was not a random act of violence.