Lafayette police investigating deadly stabbing

Officers had been called to investigate a suspicious person and found a man stabbed to death.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened late Thursday night at 1128 Rochelle Dr.

Investigators did find the knife nearby and are waiting on the results of an autopsy.

Officers did arrest Nike Haynie, 18, for the murder. He's being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail. The police department said there is no threat to the public.