Lafayette police investigate deadly stabbing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a deadly stabbing in an east side apartment complex early Monday.
Officers were called to Ashford Court in Cambridge Estates off SR 38 shortly before 2 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
They found a man, whose identity has not been shared, dead in one of the apartments. Investigators determined he had been stabbed and a knife was recovered at the scene.
An autopsy is pending.
Anyone with information about the case should call Lafayette Police at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.