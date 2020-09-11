Lafayette police investigate deadly stabbing

Police found a dead man who had been stabbed and investigators recovered a knife in the Cambridge Estates apartment.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a deadly stabbing in an east side apartment complex early Monday.

Officers were called to Ashford Court in Cambridge Estates off SR 38 shortly before 2 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

They found a man, whose identity has not been shared, dead in one of the apartments. Investigators determined he had been stabbed and a knife was recovered at the scene.

An autopsy is pending.