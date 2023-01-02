Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting

Police found the victim on the ground late Sunday night and he died at an area hospital.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year - a shooting that occurred Sunday night near 7th and Union Streets.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a shooting report in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner identified the victim as Anthony Holdbrook.

Detectives are still investigating and have made no arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or case should contact Lafayette Police at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.