Three arrested in Lafayette kidnapping

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested a man, his sister and his mother after the alleged kidnapping of his two daughters.

The incident happened on North 2nd Street around 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. The mother of the children called police and said her children were forcefully taken from her by their father and his sister and mother. She told police the three then took off in two vehicles.

Police found the suspect's mother around 2:15 p.m., but the kids were not with her. About 30 minutes later, officers found the father and his sister, along with the two children, at an apartment on Main Street.

Police thanked the witnesses and business owners who helped recover the two kidnapped children.