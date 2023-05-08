Lafayette PD: Man arrested in shooting of ex-girlfriend

Cordarro Curtis is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, police said.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Lafayette arrested a man Saturday for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend.

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1200 block of Burberry Drive West, near McCarty and South Creasy lanes, for a report of a person shot. There they located a 30-year-old woman who had been shot once in the arm inside a car in a parking lot.

The woman was taken to local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Sunday evening, police said.

Lafayette police said detectives and officers gathered information that led them to believe the shooting was a targeted attack by the victim's ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Cordarro Curtis of East Chicago, Indiana.

Curtis was located by police in an apartment in the 1800 block of Shoshone Drive, near Teal Road and South 18th Street in Lafayette, and taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.