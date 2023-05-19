Lafayette police arrest 3 teens for alleged roles in recent shootings

The shootings happened on Central Street and Kilbourne Court on May 17.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police arrested three teenagers Friday morning for their alleged roles in recent shootings in Lafayette.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Lafayette Police Department officers made a traffic stop of a car in the 100 block of Teal Road West, near Old U.S. 231. Officers got a search warrant for the car and a house in the 1600 block of Paige Road, near U.S. 52.

According to police, handguns, drugs and "other items of criminal nature" were located during the searches.

The Violent Crimes Unit arrested 18-year-old Eliel Sanchez, of Lafayette, on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, and operating while never receiving a license.

Nineteen-year-old Alexis Leming, of Lafayette, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm and possession of cocaine. A 15-year-old male was also arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.