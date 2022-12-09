Lafayette police: 13-year-old arrested for social threats against middle school

Police said they believe there is no current ongoing threat, though there will be an increased security presence for activities Friday evening at two schools.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 13-year-old was arrested Friday morning after allegedly making threats against a Lafayette middle school on social media.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 9, the Lafayette Police Department was informed of threats made by a student at Tecumseh Junior High School, who used Snapchat to threaten a shooting at a school dance later Friday, police said.

After an investigation, officers and detectives with the Lafayette Police Department confirmed the threats were legitimate and the 13-year-old was arrested for intimidation. He remained in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.

In a statement, the Lafayette Police Department said they believe there is no current ongoing threat, though there will be an increased security presence for activities Friday evening at Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Junior High School.