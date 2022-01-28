Lafayette PD trying to identify purse snatcher

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help in identifying a purse snatching suspect.
The robbery happened Jan. 25 around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive.
The victim was walking away from a bus stop when the robber forcibly took her purse and ran off.
Investigators were able to get a photo of the suspect and released it, hoping that someone would be able to help identify the robber.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call Detective Mark Pinkard at 765-807-1257, or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. People wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).