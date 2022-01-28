Lafayette PD trying to identify purse snatcher

The robbery happened Jan. 25 around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help in identifying a purse snatching suspect.

The robbery happened Jan. 25 around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Beck Lane and Summerfield Drive.

The victim was walking away from a bus stop when the robber forcibly took her purse and ran off.

Investigators were able to get a photo of the suspect and released it, hoping that someone would be able to help identify the robber.