Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons.

Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area.

That investigation led to surveillance images of two suspects in the arsons.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the arsons should call the arson hotline at 1-800-382-4628.